UPDATE 1-Specs cut US dollar bets to near 1-year low-CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Specs cut US dollar bets to near 1-year low-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Currency speculators further reduced bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the lowest in nearly a year,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the U.S. dollar's net long position fell to $4.57 billion in
the week ended Aug. 21, from $8.92 billion the previous week. It was the fifth
straight weekly decline in U.S. dollar longs and was the smallest net long
position since September 2011.
    To be long a currency is to bet it will rise in value, while being short is
a view its value will fall. 
    Investors continued to pare short positions on the euro, declining to
123,932 contracts from 137,810 the previous week.
    Market participants were betting the European Central Bank will do whatever
it takes to support the euro after its president Mario Draghi early this month
said as much. The euro so far in August has gained 1.7 percent, reversing losses
of 2.8 percent in July.
    "The only way the euro can be stable is if its future existence is not in
question," said Andres Bergero, vice president and chief corporate trader at
Bank of the West in San Ramon, California.
    He added that Draghi has done "an amazing job" in helping ease doubts about
the euro's survival.
    Risk appetite has also turned up with further increases in bullish bets on
the Australian and Canadian dollars, including sterling.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -1,761,542,828.31
             8/21/12 week         8/14/12 week
   Long          43,584               55,983
   Short         32,413               25,279
   Net           11,171               30,704
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 19,317,900,500.00
             8/21/12 week         8/14/12 week
   Long          45,986               43,152
   Short        169,918              180,962
   Net         -123,932             -137,810
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -772,676,493.75
             8/21/12 week         8/14/12 week
   Long          45,984               32,054
   Short         38,151               32,342
   Net            7,833                 -288
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,033,814,668.61
             8/21/12 week         8/14/12 week
   Long           5,921                6,140
   Short         21,583               24,994
   Net          -15,662              -18,854
 
     CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -5,142,756,040.85
             8/21/12 week         8/14/12 week
   Long          76,008               53,894
   Short         25,141               25,301
   Net           50,867               28,593
 
    AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -9,106,971,240.00
             8/21/12 week         8/14/12 week
   Long         127,500              109,875
   Short         40,618               43,196
   Net           86,882               66,679
 
    MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -3,728,916,121.18
             8/21/12 week         8/14/12 week
   Long         107,140               95,816
   Short          9,159               12,305
   Net           97,981               83,511
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -1,327,441,760.00
             8/21/12 week         8/14/12 week
   Long          19,835               18,273
   Short          3,463                3,026
   Net           16,372               15,247

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.