Specs turn short US dollar, 1st time in nearly a year-data
August 31, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

Specs turn short US dollar, 1st time in nearly a year-data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Currency speculators turned
negative on the U.S. dollar in the latest week for the first in
nearly a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the U.S. dollar's short position totaled $441.
7 million from a net long position of position of $4.57 billion
the previous week. It's the first net short position on the
dollar since the week of Sept. 6, 2011.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will fall in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.  
   The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
