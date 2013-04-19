UPDATE 1-Specs boost net long dollars; yen shorts rise-CFTC data

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with shorts on the yen rising as well, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position edged up to $25.18 billion in the week ended April 16, from $25.0 billion the previous week.

To be long a currency is to bet it will rise, while to be short is a view it will decline.

Net shorts on the yen also increased to 93,411 contracts from 77,697 contracts the previous week in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s massive stimulus announced in early April. Some analysts said the increase in short yen bets was modest relative to the amount of stimulus that Japan is planning to pump into its economy.

“The biggest surprise this year has been how little yen shorts have built, which in conjunction with the surprisingly strong net long-term portfolio inflows into Japan, still suggests hedging related short-term capital flows are dominating yen weakness,” said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,973,313,166.53

4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week

Long 26,448 39,699

Short 119,859 117,396

Net -93,411 -77,697

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 4,902,130,800.00

4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week

Long 49,321 35,343

Short 79,085 86,201

Net -29,764 -50,858

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 5,949,600,000.00

4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week

Long 34,020 27,104

Short 95,995 97,073

Net -61,975 -69,969

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 440,929,299.50

4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week

Long 14,954 6,570

Short 18,207 16,584

Net -3,253 -10,014

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 7,438,804,507.59

4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week

Long 26,003 24,056

Short 101,916 95,189

Net -75,913 -71,133

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -5,523,819,000.00

4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week

Long 98,834 117,540

Short 45,659 39,661

Net 53,175 77,879

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -6,228,099,064.68

4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week

Long 159,424 151,784

Short 8,136 9,242

Net 151,288 142,542

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -2,614,366,880.00

4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week

Long 39,986 35,358

Short 9,178 10,208

Net 30,808 25,150