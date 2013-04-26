FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long USD bets in latest week -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long USD bets in latest week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Currency speculators slightly
reduced their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest
week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $24.94
billion in the week ended April 23, from $25.18 billion the
previous week.
    Net short positions on the yen fell to 79,730 contracts from
93,411 contracts in the previous week, while speculators boosted
bets against the euro in the latest week.
    Long bets on the Australian dollar fell to 31,257 contracts
from 53,175 contracts.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
             4/23/13 week         4/16/13 week
   Long          25,942               26,448
   Short        105,672              119,859
   Net          -79,730              -93,411
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 
             4/23/13 week         4/16/13 week
   Long          47,807               49,321
   Short         82,082               79,085
   Net          -34,275              -29,764
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
             4/23/13 week         4/16/13 week
   Long          33,989               34,020
   Short         94,101               95,995
   Net          -60,112              -61,975
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
             4/23/13 week         4/16/13 week
   Long          13,249               14,954
   Short         12,070               18,207
   Net            1,179               -3,253
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
             4/23/13 week         4/16/13 week
   Long          27,940               26,003
   Short         99,619              101,916
   Net          -71,679              -75,913
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
             4/23/13 week         4/16/13 week
   Long          82,715               98,834
   Short         51,458               45,659
   Net           31,257               53,175
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 
             4/23/13 week         4/16/13 week
   Long         151,302              159,424
   Short          4,391                8,136
   Net          146,911              151,288
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 
             4/23/13 week         4/16/13 week
   Long          38,027               39,986
   Short         10,322                9,178
   Net           27,705               30,808

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.