Speculators cut long US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Currency speculators cut their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar for the second straight week in the latest period, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $28.28 billion in the week ended June 11, from $39.12 billion the previous week.

Since the data was collated Tuesday it pre-dates the market volatility of the last three days.

Net short positions on the Japanese yen declined to 72,906 contracts from 82,744 the week before. In the week of May 28, net short contracts posted at 99,769 contracts, the highest in nearly four years using Reuters data.

Euro net shorts declined to 7,533 contracts from 51,621 contracts in the prior week. That change accounted for a large component of the change in dollar value of U.S. net long positions.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 9,491,980,002.08

6/11/13 week 6/04/13 week

Long 21,722 19,176

Short 94,628 101,920

Net -72,906 -82,744

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 1,253,679,525.00

6/11/13 week 6/04/13 week

Long 68,956 43,804

Short 76,489 95,425

Net -7,533 -51,621

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 5,249,917,512.50

6/11/13 week 6/04/13 week

Long 32,755 26,666

Short 86,442 104,404

Net -53,687 -77,738

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,804,251,406.32

6/11/13 week 6/04/13 week

Long 6,576 5,871

Short 27,314 31,674

Net -20,738 -25,803

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 3,525,824,823.25

6/11/13 week 6/04/13 week

Long 17,343 22,351

Short 53,250 62,127

Net -35,907 -39,776

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 5,963,224,480.00

6/11/13 week 6/04/13 week

Long 24,482 32,853

Short 87,759 91,403

Net -63,277 -58,550

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -2,486,509,669.37

6/11/13 week 6/04/13 week

Long 71,854 94,630

Short 8,080 11,759

Net 63,774 82,871

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -208,844,160.00

6/11/13 week 6/04/13 week

Long 8,940 11,700

Short 6,287 5,687

Net 2,653 6,013