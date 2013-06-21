UPDATE 1-Specs cut long dollar bets to lowest since late Feb -data

June 21 (Reuters) - Currency speculators slashed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest since late February, according to weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $14.55 billion in the week ended June 18 from longs of $28.28 billion the previous week. Net long dollar positions declined for a third straight week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Net short positions on the yen fell further to 61,890 contracts from 72,906 the previous week.

Euro positions turned net long in the latest week to 20,030 contracts from net shorts of 7,533 previously.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

JAPANS YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8,116,082,668.90

6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week

Long 23,010 21,722

Short 84,900 94,628

Net -61,890 -72,906

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -3,353,272,375.00

6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week

Long 91,304 68,956

Short 71,274 76,489

Net 20,030 -7,533

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 1,994,941,575.00

6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week

Long 47,377 32,755

Short 67,783 86,442

Net -20,406 -53,687

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -786,820,652.17

6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week

Long 14,977 6,576

Short 9,186 27,314

Net 5,791 -20,738

CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canada dollars) 2,555,294,348.12

6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week

Long 15,470 17,343

Short 41,557 53,250

Net -26,087 -35,907

AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,025,602,060.00

6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week

Long 28,769 24,482

Short 92,290 87,759

Net -63,521 -63,277

MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -812,694,939.71

6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week

Long 43,007 71,854

Short 22,058 8,080

Net 20,949 63,774

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -169,761,100.00

6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week

Long 8,469 8,940

Short 6,343 6,287

Net 2,126 2,653