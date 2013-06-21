UPDATE 1-Specs cut long dollar bets to lowest since late Feb -data

June 21 (Reuters) - Currency speculators slashed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest since late February, according to weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $14.55 billion in the week ended June 18 from longs of $28.28 billion the previous week. Net long dollar positions declined for a third straight week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Net short positions on the yen fell further to 61,890 contracts from 72,906 the previous week.
Euro positions turned net long in the latest week to 20,030 contracts from net shorts of 7,533 previously.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
JAPANS YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8,116,082,668.90
6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week
Long 23,010 21,722
Short 84,900 94,628
Net -61,890 -72,906
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -3,353,272,375.00
6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week
Long 91,304 68,956
Short 71,274 76,489
Net 20,030 -7,533
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 1,994,941,575.00
6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week
Long 47,377 32,755
Short 67,783 86,442
Net -20,406 -53,687
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -786,820,652.17
6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week
Long 14,977 6,576
Short 9,186 27,314
Net 5,791 -20,738
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canada dollars) 2,555,294,348.12
6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week
Long 15,470 17,343
Short 41,557 53,250
Net -26,087 -35,907
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,025,602,060.00
6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week
Long 28,769 24,482
Short 92,290 87,759
Net -63,521 -63,277
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -812,694,939.71
6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week
Long 43,007 71,854
Short 22,058 8,080
Net 20,949 63,774
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -169,761,100.00
6/18/13 week 6/11/13 week
Long 8,469 8,940
Short 6,343 6,287
Net 2,126 2,653