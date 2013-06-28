FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 4 years

Speculators pare long dollar bets in week - CFTC and Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Currency speculators reduced their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest since mid-February, according to weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $13.28 billion in the week ended June 25, the lowest since the week ended Feb. 19, versus longs at $14.55 billion the previous week. Net long dollar positions declined for a fourth straight week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Net short positions for the yen fell further to 61,462 contracts from 61,890 the previous week.

Euro net long positions fell in the latest week to 17,357 contracts from 20,030 previously.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

