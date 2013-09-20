Net US dollar longs fall to lowest level in 7 months - CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Currency speculators cut by more than half their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to the lowest level in seven months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar’s net long position tumbled to $10.80 billion in the week ended Sept. 17, from $22.01 billion the previous week. The net long dollar position fell after three straight weeks of gains.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Yen shorts fell in the latest week to 88,794 contracts from 95,066 contracts the week before. Euro longs, meanwhile, grew to 31,907 contracts from 12,696 contracts previously.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,198,920,391.48
9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 26,088 18,854
Short 114,882 113,920
Net -88,794 -95,066
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -5,327,272,487.50
9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 100,963 82,772
Short 69,056 70,076
Net 31,907 12,696
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 627,095,687.50
9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 44,124 32,921
Short 50,434 71,087
Net -6,310 -38,166
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -83,171,311.30
9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 9,992 10,598
Short 9,376 10,178
Net 616 420
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,822,809,403.54
9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 25,286 24,621
Short 44,050 55,563
Net -18,764 -30,942
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 2,558,980,800.00
9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 29,805 8,464
Short 57,165 68,496
Net -27,360 -60,032
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 394,775,541.80
9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 28,479 32,753
Short 38,680 24,474
Net -10,201 8,279
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -465,853,950.00
9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 12,463 8,068
Short 6,806 8,669
Net 5,657 -601