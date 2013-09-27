Speculators cut net U.S. dollar long bets in latest week -CFTC

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Currency speculators cut their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest net long in seven months in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $3.58 billion in the week ended Sept. 24 from $10.8 billion the previous week. It was the second week of declines in the net long dollar position after three straight weeks of gains. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Net yen shorts rose in the latest week to 92,818 contracts from 88,794 the week before. Euro longs, meanwhile, grew to 65,844 contracts from 31,907 previously. Net short positions in the Australian dollar almost halved to 34,819 contracts from 60,032. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,753,874,987.34 9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week Long 18,173 26,088 Short 110,991 114,882 Net -92,818 -88,794 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -11,088,129,600.00 9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week Long 129,862 100,963 Short 64,018 69,056 Net 65,844 31,907 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -117,407,337.50 9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week Long 50,736 44,124 Short 49,562 50,434 Net 1,174 -6,310 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -786,986,301.37 9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week Long 15,129 9,992 Short 9,384 9,376 Net 5,745 616 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 550,970,873.79 9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week Long 40,278 25,286 Short 45,953 44,050 Net -5,675 -18,764 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 3,270,200,480.00 9/24/13 week 9/10/13 week Long 20,049 8,464 Short 54,868 68,496 Net -34,819 -60,032 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -541,579,126.24 9/24/13 week 9/10/13 week Long 47,887 32,753 Short 33,864 24,474 Net 14,023 8,279 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -666,954,000.00 9/24/13 week 9/10/13 week Long 15,470 8,068 Short 7,415 8,669 Net 8,055 -601