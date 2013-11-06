FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators cut short USD bets in latest week-CFTC
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators cut short USD bets in latest week-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Currency speculators cut their bets
against the U.S. dollar in the latest week for which data is
available, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Wednesday. 
    The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $3.146
billion in the week ended Oct. 29 from $3.64 billion the
previous week.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise. Speculators have
now been short the dollar since the week of Oct. 8 or four
straight weeks. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.

        JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
7,944,764,184.58
             10/29/13 week         10/22/13 week
   Long          17,483               13,928
   Short         79,878               85,730
   Net          -62,395              -71,802
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -12,132,883,312.50
             10/29/13 week         10/22/13 week
   Long         136,054              137,061
   Short         65,437               64,627
   Net           70,617               72,434
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-1,019,058,062.50
             10/29/13 week         10/22/13 week
   Long          57,791               59,437
   Short         47,629               45,175
   Net           10,162               14,262
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-1,593,071,786.31
             10/29/13 week         10/22/13 week
   Long          22,727               22,175
   Short         11,276               11,244
   Net           11,451               10,931
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
1,455,717,970.77
             10/29/13 week         10/22/13 week
   Long          27,233               28,906
   Short         42,470               34,270
   Net          -15,237               -5,364
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
2,197,778,520.00
             10/29/13 week         10/22/13 week
   Long          25,041               22,882
   Short         48,239               44,993
   Net          -23,198              -22,111
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -189,523,558.83
             10/29/13 week         10/22/13 week
   Long          27,735               28,776
   Short         22,839               21,562
   Net            4,896                7,214
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -876,668,750.00
             10/29/13 week         10/22/13 week
   Long          17,705               21,349
   Short          7,080                8,235
   Net           10,625               13,114

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.