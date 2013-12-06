Speculators pare U.S. dollar longs in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Currency speculators trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday.
The value of the dollar’s net long position slipped to $19.85 billion in the week ended Dec. 3, from $20.39 billion the week before. It was, however, the fifth straight week of long positions in the U.S. dollar.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week
Long 21,290 23,999
Short 154,673 147,201
Net -133,383 -123,202
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week
Long 82,230 74,118
Short 72,918 74,549
Net 9,312 -431
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -1,881,789,243.75
12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week
Long 73,962 56,969
Short 55,593 56,578
Net 18,369 391
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -904,981,753.84
12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week
Long 14,489 13,012
Short 7,942 8,360
Net 6,547 4,652
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 3,905,974,074.77
12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week
Long 32,589 28,143
Short 74,172 56,923
Net -41,583 -28,780
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 4,048,252,960.00
12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week
Long 20,197 17,197
Short 64,508 50,708
Net -44,311 -33,511
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -340,790,306.95
12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week
Long 27,661 38,508
Short 18,728 26,045
Net 8,933 12,463
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -629,453,600.00
12/03/13 week 11/26/13 week
Long 13,660 16,064
Short 6,021 5,815
Net 7,639 10,249