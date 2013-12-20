FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators reduce long U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC
U.S.
U.S.
Iraq
December 20, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators reduce long U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Currency speculators decreased bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar for the third week in a row in the
latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $18.32
billion in the week ended Dec. 17, from $19.10 billion the
previous week.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
and Canadian and Australian dollars.

