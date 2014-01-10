Specs boost long US dollars to highest in four months-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Currency speculators boosted bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest in four months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $21.11 billion in the week ended Jan. 7, from $17.5 billion the previous week. This week's long dollar position was the highest since Sept. 10 amid a raft of generally positive U.S. economic data. But that optimism on the dollar could change next week given a much weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report for December released on Friday. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 15,400,095,602.29 1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week Long 11,340 14,274 Short 140,208 149,502 Net -128,868 -135,228 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -2,467,378,375.00 1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week Long 88,119 101,916 Short 73,621 71,327 Net 14,498 30,589 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -1,863,358,612.50 1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week Long 54,679 62,084 Short 36,501 39,303 Net 18,178 22,781 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -650,027,502.75 1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week Long 18,813 26,507 Short 14,086 15,618 Net 4,727 10,889 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 5,624,489,037.53 1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week Long 30,535 28,206 Short 91,077 86,162 Net -60,542 -57,956 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 5,074,041,000.00 1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week Long 14,213 14,430 Short 71,065 71,844 Net -56,852 -57,414 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -676,827,861.92 1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week Long 38,449 37,874 Short 20,842 22,269 Net 17,607 15,605 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -651,383,460.00 1/07/14 week 12/31/13 week Long 14,803 14,198 Short 6,937 7,491 Net 7,866 6,707