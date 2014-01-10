FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Specs boost long US dollars to highest in four months-CFTC, Reuters
January 10, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 4 years ago

Specs boost long US dollars to highest in four months-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Currency speculators boosted
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their
largest in four months, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $21.11
billion in the week ended Jan. 7, from $17.5 billion the
previous week. This week's long dollar position was the highest
since Sept. 10 amid a raft of generally positive U.S. economic
data.
    But that optimism on the dollar could change next week given
a much weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report for
December released on Friday.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
   JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 15,400,095,602.29
             1/07/14 week         12/31/13 week
   Long          11,340               14,274
   Short        140,208              149,502
   Net         -128,868             -135,228
 
   EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -2,467,378,375.00
             1/07/14 week         12/31/13 week
   Long          88,119              101,916
   Short         73,621               71,327
   Net           14,498               30,589
 
   POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-1,863,358,612.50
             1/07/14 week         12/31/13 week
   Long          54,679               62,084
   Short         36,501               39,303
   Net           18,178               22,781
 
   SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-650,027,502.75
             1/07/14 week         12/31/13 week
   Long          18,813               26,507
   Short         14,086               15,618
   Net            4,727               10,889
 
   CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
5,624,489,037.53
             1/07/14 week         12/31/13 week
   Long          30,535               28,206
   Short         91,077               86,162
   Net          -60,542              -57,956
 
   AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
5,074,041,000.00
             1/07/14 week         12/31/13 week
   Long          14,213               14,430
   Short         71,065               71,844
   Net          -56,852              -57,414
 
   MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -676,827,861.92
             1/07/14 week         12/31/13 week
   Long          38,449               37,874
   Short         20,842               22,269
   Net           17,607               15,605
 
   NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
-651,383,460.00
             1/07/14 week         12/31/13 week
   Long          14,803               14,198
   Short          6,937                7,491
   Net            7,866                6,707

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
