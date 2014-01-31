FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Specs trim U.S. dollar bets to lowest since Nov 19 -CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

Specs trim U.S. dollar bets to lowest since Nov 19 -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Speculators in the latest week reduced
bets on the U.S. dollar to the lowest in more than two months,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to
$17.18 billion in the week ended Jan. 28, from $25.89 billion
the previous week. This week's long dollar position was the
smallest since Nov. 19, with longs declining for the first time
in three weeks.
    Still, it was the 13th straight long position for the dollar
and reflects expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to
pare back its asset purchases this year. The Fed on Wednesday
announced a reduction in its monthly bond purchases to a $65
billion pace at its policy meeting, from $75 billion.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    There was a massive reduction in short yen positioning to
86,192 contracts from 114,961 the week before, while speculators
turned net long this week to 14,347 contracts.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
        JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
10,465,274,405.05
             1/28/14 week         1/21/14 week
   Long          15,977               13,128
   Short        102,169              128,089
   Net          -86,192             -114,961
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -2,451,184,950.00
             1/28/14 week         1/21/14 week
   Long          86,963               79,321
   Short         72,616               83,093
   Net           14,347                -3,772
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-2,297,157,775.00
             1/28/14 week         1/21/14 week
   Long          63,359               56,573
   Short         41,187               47,853
   Net           22,172               8,720
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
61,447,999.11
             1/28/14 week         1/21/14 week
   Long          11,389               11,645
   Short         11,830               13,566
   Net             -441               -1,921
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
5,632,816,004.31
             1/28/14 week         1/21/14 week
   Long          25,976               29,423
   Short         88,765               99,750
   Net          -62,789              -70,327
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
5,767,850,480.00
             1/28/14 week         1/21/14 week
   Long          13,997               15,645
   Short         79,720               80,299
   Net          -65,723              -64,654
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 1,332,608,843.31
             1/28/14 week         1/21/14 week
   Long          20,730               26,739
   Short         56,046               30,367
   Net          -35,316               -3,628
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -799,399,900.00
             1/28/14 week         1/21/14 week
   Long          16,606               17,330
   Short          6,921                8,774
   Net            9,685                8,556

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.