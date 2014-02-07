FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

Specs raise U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Speculators raised bets on the U.S. dollar
in the latest week after paring them last week to the lowest in
more than two months, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $20.72
billion in the week ended Feb. 4 from the prior week's $17.18
billion, which was the smallest long dollar position since Nov.
19.
    Still, it was the 14th straight long position for the dollar
and reflects expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to
pare back its asset purchases this year despite a
weaker-than-expected payroll figure for January. 
    On Jan. 29, the Fed decided to reduce its monthly purchases
of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to a $65 billion
pace in February from $75 billion.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    There was a sizable reduction in long euro positioning to
67,614 contracts, down 19,349 from the week before, while
speculators turned net short this week by 13,610 contracts.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -$9,448,666,863
         04Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long             15,896            15,977
 Short            92,725           102,169
 Net             -76,829           -86,192
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -$2,299,749,750
         04Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long             67,614            86,963
 Short            81,224            72,616
 Net             -13,610            14,347
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$1,117,275,775
         04Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             52,098           63,359
 Short            41,147           41,187
 Net              10,951           22,172
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $307,104,914
         04Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             13,236           11,389
 Short            11,016           11,830
 Net               2,220             -441
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-$5,441,747,135
         04Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             29,439           25,976
 Short            89,739           88,765
 Net             -60,300          -62,789
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-$4,954,872,520. 
         04Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             11,696           13,997
 Short            67,219           79,720
 Net             -55,523          -65,723
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 
         04Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             13,694           20,730
 Short            48,209           56,046
 Net             -34,515          -35,316
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 
         04Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             14,588           16,606
 Short             6,556            6,921
 Net               8,032            9,685

