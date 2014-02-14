FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators reduce U.S. dollar bets to $19.2 bln-CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators reduce U.S. dollar bets to $19.2 bln-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Speculators pared bets on the U.S. dollar
in the latest week,  according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$19.24 billion in the week ended Feb.11, from $20.72 billion,
the previous week.
    Still, it was the 15th straight long position for the dollar
and reflects expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to
pare back its asset purchases this year. The last time
speculators were short the U.S. dollar was in late October.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $9,595,878,398.13

         11Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long             13,686            15,896
 Short            92,472            92,725
 Net             -78,786           -76,829
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $1,181,048,050.00
         11Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long             75,048            67,614
 Short            81,977            81,224
 Net              -6,929           -13,610
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$-1,097,081,600.00
         11Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             53,199           52,098
 Short            42,527           41,147
 Net              10,672           10,951
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-77,237,808.95
         11Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             12,166           13,236
 Short            11,611           11,016
 Net                 555            2,220
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$5,355,143,584.15
         11Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             27,745           29,439
 Short            86,673           89,739
 Net             -58,928          -60,300
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$4,283,335,080.00
         11Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             10,202           11,696
 Short            57,605           67,219
 Net             -47,403          -55,523
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1,277,745,986.81
         11Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,682           13,694
 Short            43,622           48,209
 Net             -33,940          -34,515
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-635,578,380.00
         11Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             13,176           14,588
 Short             5,535            6,556
 Net               7,641            8,032

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
