Speculators reduce U.S. dollar bets to $19.2 bln-CFTC, Reuters

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Speculators pared bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $19.24 billion in the week ended Feb.11, from $20.72 billion, the previous week. Still, it was the 15th straight long position for the dollar and reflects expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to pare back its asset purchases this year. The last time speculators were short the U.S. dollar was in late October. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $9,595,878,398.13 11Feb2014 week Prior week Long 13,686 15,896 Short 92,472 92,725 Net -78,786 -76,829 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $1,181,048,050.00 11Feb2014 week Prior week Long 75,048 67,614 Short 81,977 81,224 Net -6,929 -13,610 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-1,097,081,600.00 11Feb2014 week Prior week Long 53,199 52,098 Short 42,527 41,147 Net 10,672 10,951 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-77,237,808.95 11Feb2014 week Prior week Long 12,166 13,236 Short 11,611 11,016 Net 555 2,220 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $5,355,143,584.15 11Feb2014 week Prior week Long 27,745 29,439 Short 86,673 89,739 Net -58,928 -60,300 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $4,283,335,080.00 11Feb2014 week Prior week Long 10,202 11,696 Short 57,605 67,219 Net -47,403 -55,523 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1,277,745,986.81 11Feb2014 week Prior week Long 9,682 13,694 Short 43,622 48,209 Net -33,940 -34,515 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-635,578,380.00 11Feb2014 week Prior week Long 13,176 14,588 Short 5,535 6,556 Net 7,641 8,032