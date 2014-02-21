FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Specs cut US dollar bets; longs lowest since mid-Nov -CFTC
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

Specs cut US dollar bets; longs lowest since mid-Nov -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Speculators pared bets on the U.S. dollar
in the latest week, with net longs sliding to their lowest in
more than three months, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$16.28 billion in the week ended Feb. 18 from net longs of
$19.24 billion the previous week. That was the smallest net long
on the U.S. dollar since the week of Nov. 12. 
    Short-term investors have reduced long positions on the U.S.
dollar for a second straight week, reflecting the recent spate
of weak U.S. economic data that could derail the Federal
Reserve's ongoing bond-purchase tapering plan. 
    Still, it was the 16th straight long position for the
dollar. The last time speculators were short the greenback
dollar was in late October.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         18Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long             16,736            13,686
 Short            96,520            92,472
 Net             -79,784           -78,786
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $1,478,705,538
         18Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long             88,634            75,048
 Short            80,035            81,977
 Net               8,599            -6,929
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 
         18Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             76,271           53,199
 Short            53,948           42,527
 Net              22,323           10,672
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         18Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             14,188           12,166
 Short            17,016           11,611
 Net              -2,828              555
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 
         18Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             27,756           27,745
 Short            92,756           86,673
 Net             -65,000          -58,928
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 
         18Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,439           10,202
 Short            53,837           57,605
 Net             -44,398          -47,403
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 
         18Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,094            9,682
 Short            31,406           43,622
 Net             -23,312          -33,940
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 
         18Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             15,331           13,176
 Short             6,425            5,535
 Net               8,906            7,641

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
