Specs cut US dollar bets; longs lowest since mid-Nov -CFTC

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Speculators pared bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs sliding to their lowest in more than three months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $16.28 billion in the week ended Feb. 18 from net longs of $19.24 billion the previous week. That was the smallest net long on the U.S. dollar since the week of Nov. 12. Short-term investors have reduced long positions on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, reflecting the recent spate of weak U.S. economic data that could derail the Federal Reserve's ongoing bond-purchase tapering plan. Still, it was the 16th straight long position for the dollar. The last time speculators were short the greenback dollar was in late October. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 18Feb2014 week Prior week Long 16,736 13,686 Short 96,520 92,472 Net -79,784 -78,786 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $1,478,705,538 18Feb2014 week Prior week Long 88,634 75,048 Short 80,035 81,977 Net 8,599 -6,929 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 18Feb2014 week Prior week Long 76,271 53,199 Short 53,948 42,527 Net 22,323 10,672 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 18Feb2014 week Prior week Long 14,188 12,166 Short 17,016 11,611 Net -2,828 555 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 18Feb2014 week Prior week Long 27,756 27,745 Short 92,756 86,673 Net -65,000 -58,928 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 18Feb2014 week Prior week Long 9,439 10,202 Short 53,837 57,605 Net -44,398 -47,403 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 18Feb2014 week Prior week Long 8,094 9,682 Short 31,406 43,622 Net -23,312 -33,940 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 18Feb2014 week Prior week Long 15,331 13,176 Short 6,425 5,535 Net 8,906 7,641