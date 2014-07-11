FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Specs raise U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters
July 11, 2014

Specs raise U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.34
billion in the week ended July 8, from $8.65 billion the
previous week when it was the smallest net long on the dollar in
five weeks.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net long dollar at $8.169 billion
         08Jul2014 week         Prior week
 Long             11,174            18,739
 Short            77,549            77,425
 Net             -66,375           -58,686
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net long dollar at $10.083 billion
         08Jul2014 week         Prior week
 Long             51,595            52,665
 Short           110,860           113,441
 Net             -59,265           -60,776
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net short dollar at $4.458 billion
         08Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             86,614           99,929
 Short            44,975           43,517
 Net              41,639           56,412
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net long dollar at $0.954 billion
         08Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,136            9,731
 Short            15,949           16,991
 Net              -6,813           -7,260
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net short dollar at $0.964 billion
         08Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             58,245           44,755
 Short            47,950           42,060
 Net              10,295            2,695
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net long dollar at $3.44 billion 
         08Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             66,705           76,598
 Short            30,102           37,719
 Net              36,603           38,879
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net short dollar at $2.65 billion
         08Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             82,777           85,387
 Short            13,966           15,825
 Net              68,811           69,562
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net short dollar at $1.266 billion 
         08Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,750           26,563
 Short            12,334           17,578
 Net              14,416            8,985
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
