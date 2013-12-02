FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators increase long dollar bets in latest week
December 2, 2013

Speculators increase long dollar bets in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Monday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose for a fourth straight week to $20.39 billion in the week ended Nov. 26, this highest since the week ended Sept. 10 and up from $17.1 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

