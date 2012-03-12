FX COLUMN-Scarce credit aggravates pressure on FX industry

--Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own--

By Neal Kimberley

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Tighter credit poses a big challenge to foreign exchange desks, which are already seeing their profit margins shaved to the bone as e-commerce platforms force them to quote ultra-competitive prices.

The end result could spell trouble for the foreign exchange industry and mean that its daily turnover - currently $4 trillion - struggles to grow at the pace seen in recent years.

In the past, when credit was easy to come by, banks loaned firms money and counted on ancillary business, such as foreign exchange, to enhance the overall return they made from this lending relationship.

But as capital rules are tightened and industry trends squeeze foreign exchange margins, particularly in the major exchange rates, banks are becoming less keen to tie up credit for such foreign exchange trading.

Foreign exchange has long been a relatively commoditised business and it became harder still for banks to turn a profit after EBS, the electronic platform owned by the world’s largest inter-dealer ICAP, introduced an extra decimal point to trades in major currency pairs in March 2011.

This move, termed decimalisation by traders, brought EBS into line with foreign exchange aggregators which act as a centralised exchange by receiving orders from various players, feeding that data into algorithmic engines and routing them into the market.

Pricing to a fifth decimal place is clearly a margin killer.

If a trader can sell 10 million euros to a company at an exchange rate of, for example $1.3125, and buy them at $1.3124, the profit is $1000 (10,000,000 multiplied by 0.0001)

Suppose the same trader has to quote to five decimal places and sells at $1.31246 but still buys the euros at $1.3124. The profit then drops to $600 (10,000,000 multiplied by 0.00006)

While the trader’s profit may have dropped by 40 percent, the credit line which the bank has to extend to the firm is essentially the same since the size of the deal is unchanged.

That means the bank is making less money even though the capital required to back the exposure is the same. And capital is not as plentiful as it used to be.

BEAUTY CONTEST

Banks have sought to avoid quoting exchange rates to a further decimal place to customers, especially to corporate clients, but competition is so intense and price transparency so obvious that the pressure to do so is hard to resist.

Corporates have, to a large extent, embraced e-commerce platforms as a way of channelling business to their lenders.

That has enabled them to demand “beauty contest” pricing and leave an audit-friendly paper trail to show they have dealt at the “best” price available.

Everyone loves a bargain. That also applies to corporates as they try to spread business across their lending panel.

The transparency of e-commerce helps to satisfy compliance requirements and has the added benefit that straight-through processing minimises operational risks.

In a tighter credit environment, this risks creating a vicious circle for foreign exchange desks.

Banks’ search for higher-margin ancillary business could see them turn to other asset classes where margins are better, for example interest rate derivatives. Credit may therefore be diverted to these products and away from foreign exchange.

This reduces the potential for banks to grow their overall foreign exchange business.

Growth in foreign exchange volumes could therefore stall. Profits would then go sideways or down, leading to a further lack of interest in the currency trading business by those within banks who parcel out credit.

Tighter credit and commoditised pricing represent a potentially nasty cocktail for foreign exchange dealing.