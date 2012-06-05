FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar gains vs yen after U.S. services ISM report
June 5, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Dollar gains vs yen after U.S. services ISM report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - - The dollar extended gains against the yen on Tuesday after a report showed the U.S. services sector expanded slightly more than expected in May.

The dollar rose to 78.75 yen, up 0.5 percent, from 78.67 yen before the report. The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2462, compared with $1.2461 before the report.

The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing index came in at 53.7 for May from April’s 53.5. A reading above 50 signals expansion. Economists expected a reading of 53.5.

