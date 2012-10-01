FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits session highs vs dollar after U.S. ISM data
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Euro hits session highs vs dollar after U.S. ISM data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The euro hit session highs against the dollar on Monday after a U.S. manufacturing survey showed the sector grew for the first time since May, boosting the market’s risk appetite and prompting a further move away from the safe-haven greenback.

The euro rose to the day’s peak of $1.2934. It was last at $1.2927, up 0.5 percent. The yen, another safe haven, also suffered a setback after the data, pushing the dollar up 0.2 percent at 78.07 yen and the euro up 0.8 percent at 100.97 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.