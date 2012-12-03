Dollar extends losses versus yen after U.S. data

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The dollar extended losses versus the yen and slightly added to losses versus the euro on Monday after U.S. data showed the manufacturing sector may be struggling to gain traction.

The dollar last traded down 0.1 percent at 82.28 yen. It had been trading at 82.34 prior to the release of the data.

The euro last traded up 0.5 percent at $1.3048. It had been trading at $1.3046 prior to the release of the data.

Manufacturing unexpectedly contracted in November to its lowest in over three years.

Separate data showed U.S. construction spending rose in October by the most in five months, with stronger spending on homes outpacing tepid gains in business and government projects.