FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro trades lower vs dollar, dollar pares losses vs yen
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Euro trades lower vs dollar, dollar pares losses vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - The euro surrendered gains to trade lower against the dollar on Tuesday while the U.S. currency pared losses against the yen after solid U.S. economic data and a benchmark U.S. stock index climbed to an all-time high.

The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector accelerated to its fastest pace in a year in February, helped by a pick-up in new orders and demand for exports, an industry report showed on Tuesday.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones industrial average rose above the intraday all-time high reached in October 2007, when the world was heading toward the financial crisis..

“The market is seeing positive U.S. data as positive for the dollar,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. “Economic data is providing underlying support.”

The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3017, while the dollar was down 0.1 percent against the yen at 93.39 yen, well off the session low..

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.