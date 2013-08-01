Dollar extends gains vs euro, yen after strong U.S. ISM data

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The dollar accelerated gains against the euro and yen on Thursday after data showed that an index in July for the U.S. manufacturing sector grew to its highest in two years.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity rose to 55.4 from 50.9 in June, topping expectations for a reading of 52. It was the highest since June 2011.

The euro fell to $1.3223 after the data from $1.3257 just before. It was last at $1.3232, down 0.5 percent on the day. Against the yen, the dollar rose to 99.27 yen, up 1.4 percent, from 99.01 yen before the data’s release.