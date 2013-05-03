Euro rises to session high versus dollar after U.S. data

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Friday after the release of U.S. services and factory orders data.

The euro rose as high as $1.3147, according to Reuters data, from $1.3112 earlier. It was last at $1.3143, up 0.6 percent on the day.

The dollar was last at 99.08 yen, up 1.2 percent on the day, compared with 99.16 before the data.

The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector slowed in April to its weakest in nine months, an industry report showed. Separate data showed U.S. factory orders fell sharply in March.