Dollar pares losses vs yen after ISM U.S. factory data
December 1, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Dollar pares losses vs yen after ISM U.S. factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses against the yen early Monday after private data showed growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed less than what economists had forecast in November.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index on domestic factory activity dipped to 58.7 last month from 59.0 in October. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a reading of 57.8.

The greenback was last down 0.4 percent at 118.11 yen on the EBS system, rebounding from a session low of 117.86 yen moments before the release of the ISM factory data.

The euro dialed back its earlier gains against the dollar , and had last been quoted down 0.3 percent at $1.2490. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)

