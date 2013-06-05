FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises vs dollar after U.S. data; dollar falls vs yen
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

Euro rises vs dollar after U.S. data; dollar falls vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled against both the euro and the yen on Wednesday after a U.S. service sector report showed its employment index fell to its lowest since July last year.

The report does not bode well for Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, analysts said, following an ADP private sector employment report earlier in the session that underwhelmed expectations.

The euro rose as high as $1.3085 against the dollar after the data from $1.3071 just before. Against the yen, the dollar fell to 99.22 yen from 99.63.

