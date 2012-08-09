Dollar holds gains vs yen, euro after US jobless claims

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The dollar held gains against the yen and euro on Thursday after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims came in better than expected and the country’s trade deficit narrowed in June.

After the data, the euro was down 0.5 percent against the dollar at $1.2303, while the dollar was up 0.2 percent versus the yen at 78.58 yen.

U.S. initial claims fell to 361,000, compared with the consensus forecast of 370,000. Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $42.92 billion in June from a shortfal of $48.04 billion the previous month.