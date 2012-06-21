Euro trims losses vs dollar following US jobless claims

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The euro trimmed losses against the dollar on Thursday after data showed U.S. jobless claims came in higher than expected in the latest week, suggesting the U.S. labor market was struggling to recover.

While initial claims for unemployment benefits fell from a revised figure of the previous week, the headline number was still higher compared with consensus forecasts and the four-week moving average hit a six-month high.

The euro edged as high as $1.2680 after the data from $1.2664 just before. It was last at $1.2672, still down 0.3 percent on the day.