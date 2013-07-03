FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

Dollar further cuts losses vs yen after U.S. jobless claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar further reduced losses against the yen on Wednesday after data showed U.S. initial weekly jobless claims fell for a second straight week, suggesting a stabilizing labor sector.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 343,000, the Labor Department said. Economists had expected first-time claims to fall slightly to 345,000 last week.

The dollar cut losses against the yen to 99.73 yen after the data from about 99.60. It was still down 0.9 percent on the day. The euro, meanwhile, trimmed losses versus the dollar to trade little changed at $1.2970

