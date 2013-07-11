FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar briefly extends losses vs euro, yen after U.S. jobless data
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 12:47 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar briefly extends losses vs euro, yen after U.S. jobless data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended losses versus the euro and Japanese yen on Thursday after U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week.

The level, however, still appeared to point to healing in the nation’s job market.

The euro last traded at $1.3032, up 0.4 percent. It rose close to $1.3070 shortly after the release versus $1.3048 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 99.28 yen, down 0.4 percent and about where it traded before the release. It fell to close to 99.00 shortly after the data.

Minutes from the Fed’s June meeting released on Wednesday showed about half of its policymakers felt the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying stimulus should be brought to a halt by year end, but many wanted reassurance the U.S. jobs recovery was on solid ground before any policy retreat.

Separate data showed prices for U.S. imports and exports fell in June for the fourth straight month, a sign of cooler economic growth worldwide that could weigh on the American economy and unnerve policymakers.

