NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the yen on Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate last month fell to nearly a four-year low and the economy created jobs that were slightly above expectations.

The dollar rose to session highs against the yen to 78.78 and was last at 78.72 yen, up 0.3 percent. The euro was slightly lower at $1.3010.