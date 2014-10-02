FX COLUMN- Japan banks' dollar demand feeds yen weakness

-- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own --

By Neal Kimberley

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The yen’s weakness against the dollar may be extended because of the changing lending profile at Japan’s major banks. The paucity of returns at home have led them to increase their offshore loans, and they need dollars.

Declines in the value of the greenback versus the yen may prove short-lived, albeit uncomfortable for forex traders who have placed bets the other way.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) had $663.89 billion dollars of overseas loans outstanding as at the end of June.

Outstanding overseas loans at MUFG alone grew 25 percent on year to 33.9 trillion yen ($329.89 billion) as at the end of the first half of 2014.

On June 30, the dollar/yen exchange rate closed at 101.30, so $663.89 billion would be the equivalent of 67.252 trillion yen.

Overseas dollar exposure the same size on Thursday, with dollar/yen trading at 108.50, would equate to 72.032 trillion yen, reflecting a 7.1 percent rise of the dollar versus the yen from June 30 to Thursday.

The slide in the value of the yen is inflating, in yen terms, the size of the overseas assets held by Japanese banks. That requires careful management, both because the exposure has to be funded and because of the effect on capital ratios.

Where a bank’s capital ratio is defined as the ratio of a bank’s core equity capital, denominated in the home currency, to its total risk-weighted assets (RWA), when the RWA rises, more capital has to be set aside.

The 7.1 percent rise in the dollar from June 30 to date will have increased Japan’s banks RWA to some degree. They may need to boost their core equity capital, borrow more dollars to offset the loan exposure, or both.

Mid-September saw the USDJPY basis swaps slide, reflecting, in part, Japanese banks’ demand for dollars over the end of Japan’s half-financial year on Sept 30.

It remains to be seen if Japanese banks now turn their attention to securing dollars over the end of the calendar year.

Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Bank raised a total of $7 billion from new bond issuance in September.

“It’s very important for MUFG to grow its deposit base in the States,” MUFG’s deputy president Masaaki Tanaka told Reuters on Sept 2.

Japan’s ultra-accommodative monetary policy forced Japanese banks to seek returns from offshore dollar-denominated lending. As a side effect, that same policy stance weakened the yen against the dollar.

Now Japan’s banks find that the more they seek to manage their dollar loan book exposure with the yen weakening, the more attractive they make the dollar look, feeding further yen softness.

Whether that would suit policymakers in Japan is debatable. Always sensitive to the wellbeing of Japanese banks, they might see a yen slide driven by such factors as the “wrong” kind of yen weakness, and begin to jawbone.

“Excessive yen rises or yen declines, and excessively rapid exchange rate moves, aren’t good for the economy,” Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday even as the yen fell to 110 per dollar.

The foreign exchange market can expect more of the same type of comments if the demands associated with managing Japan’s banks overseas loan books does feed into further yen weakness. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson, Larry King; Reuters Messaging: neal.kimberley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)