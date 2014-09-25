FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ dollar hits 1-year low after central bank chief's FX comments
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

NZ dollar hits 1-year low after central bank chief's FX comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar fell broadly on Thursday, plumbing a one-year low against the U.S. dollar after the country’s central bank chief warned that the currency remained strong despite its recent sell-off.

The kiwi tumbled around half a U.S. cent to $0.8026, its weakest since September 2013, after Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler said that the real exchange rate remained above sustainable and justifiable levels.

Against a currency basket the kiwi traded 0.2 percent lower at 77.85, its weakest since February. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.