FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ dlr falls after jobless data
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

NZ dlr falls after jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar fell on Thursday after weaker-than-expected domestic jobs data cooled speculation that interest rates in the country may rise soon.

The kiwi fell to around $0.8385 following the data, after initially jumping as high as $0.8446. It was weaker than $0.8420 before the figures. The kiwi weakened versus other currencies, including the Australian dollar, the euro and the yen .

Data showed that New Zealand’s jobless rate fell more than expected to 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter, because a large number of people had given up looking for work, with employment falling 1.0 percent, compared with forecasts for a 0.4 percent rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.