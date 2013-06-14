EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies weaken; traders eye Fed meeting

* Brazil's real, Mexico's peso reverse Thursday's gains * Chile's peso stronger as central bank leaves interst rates on hold SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso lost ground on Friday, partially reversing Thursday's gains, as traders took profits before next week's U.S. Federal Federal policy meeting. Latin American currencies have weakened over the past few weeks on concerns that the U.S. central bank may soon cut back on a bond-buying program that has provided a steady source of U.S. dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. Fed policymakers meet Tuesday and Wednesday next week and may shed light on when the U.S. central bank plans to scale back its monthly $85 billion bond purchase program. * The Brazilian real weakened 0.33 percent on Friday after gaining nearly 1.0 percent on Thursday on the removal of a tax on foreign-exchange derivatives late on Wednesday, the latest govenrment move to lift capital controls and bolster the currency. * The Mexican peso lost 0.55 percent after rising the most in nearly two years in the previous session. * The Chilean peso gained 0.49 percent after the central bank left interest rates unchanged in a meeting late on Thursday. The bank also did not signal whether a rate cut is imminent, traders said. * The Peruvian sol strengthened 0.26 percent as companies sought local currency to pay taxes, traders said. Latin American FX prices at 16:49 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1396 -0.33 -4.66 Mexico peso 12.6900 -0.55 1.37 Chile peso 492.6000 0.49 -2.82 Colombia peso 1881.6000 0.56 -6.14 Peru sol 2.7230 0.26 -6.32 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.3300 -0.05 -7.83 Argentina peso (parallel) 8.5200 0.35 -20.42