EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso slips before Fed meeting; auctions bolster real

* Mexican peso falls as investors exit some markets * Real gains as Brazil auctions off currency swaps SAO PAULO, June 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso weakened for a third straight day on Tuesday as some investors exited positions in local bond and other markets ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. Investors are awaiting signs of how long the Federal Reserve will decide to continue massive monetary stimulus in the world's biggest economy. A basket of Latin America's major stock markets is down 10 percent this year, underscoring a surge in outflows. Latin American currencies have weakened in recent weeks on worries the Fed may soon begin to slow a bond-buying program that has helped keep U.S. interest rates at rock-bottom levels, encouraging a steady inflow of dollars into emerging markets. Fed policymakers meet Tuesday and Wednesday; investors expect signals on whether, and when, the Fed will start scaling back its monthly $85 billion bond purchase program. * The Mexican peso lost 0.6 percent after some foreign investors scaled down positions in some fixed-income markets. Yet, the fact that the decline has not been bigger means traders are still attentive to the Fed's Wednesday decision, said Pedro Tuesta, an economist with Washington D.C.-based market research firm 4Cast Inc. The peso is currently trading below its 200-day moving average. If the Fed begins to taper off the stimulus as soon as possible, the peso may tumble to about 13.20 pesos per dollar "within days," Tuesta added. * The Brazilian real rose on Tuesday after the central bank carried out a couple of auctions aimed at funneling more foreign exchange into the futures markets. The move helped reverse a tumble that left the real trading at the lowest level in four years. In recent days, foreign funds have exited positions in the equity and bond markets following the government's decision to eliminate a transactions tax on derivatives. "The decline has put the central bank between a rock and a hard place," Tuesta said. * The Chilean peso shed 1.4 percent as some commodities prices fell. * The Colombian peso weakened 0.7 percent on Tuesday. Growth likely lost momentum in the first quarter, but low interest rates may limit the ability of policymakers to revive growth in the country, traders said. Latin American FX prices at 14:27 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1720 -0.30 -6.08 Mexico peso 12.9100 -0.64 -0.35 Chile peso 499.2000 -1.36 -4.11 Colombia peso 1900.0000 -0.68 -7.05 Peru sol 2.7550 -0.40 -7.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.3375 0.00 -7.96 Argentina peso (parallel) 8.5200 0.35 -20.42