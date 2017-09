NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to session highs against the yen and euro on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal published online an interview with Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart who said the Fed is “close” to being ready to hike rates.

The greenback was last up 0.1 percent at 124.13 yen, while the euro hit a session low against the dollar at $1.0922 .