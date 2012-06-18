FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits day's lows vs dollar, yen on Merkel comments
June 18, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Euro hits day's lows vs dollar, yen on Merkel comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - The euro hit fresh session lows against the dollar and yen on Monday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any loosening in the terms of Greece’s bailout agreement.

Merkel also said she does not see any reason to speak about a fresh aid package for Greece on top of the two bailout deals earlier.

The euro fell to session lows at $1.2560 following Merkel’s remarks and was last at $1.2567, down 0.5 percent. Against the yen, the euro dropped to the day’s low of 99.13 yen. It last changed hands at 99.18, down 0.3 percent.

