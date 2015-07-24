FOREX-Dollar index pares gains after U.S. home sales drop

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed its gains against a basket of currencies on Friday as an unexpected fall in domestic new home sales in June raised doubts about the strength of the U.S. economy and whether the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates by year-end.

The dollar index was last up 0.29 percent on the day at 97.395, below an intraday peak of 97.622.

U.S. new home sales fell to their lowest level in seven months in June at an annualized pace of 482,000 units. Economists had forecast a June reading of 546,000 annualized units.