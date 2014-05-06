FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ dollar slides after RBNZ warns on currency strength
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

NZ dollar slides after RBNZ warns on currency strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar fell on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said that it may act in the currency market to lower the domestic currency if weaker economic fundamentals did not justify ongoing strength in the currency.

The kiwi fell to $0.8712 after RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler, speaking in Hamilton in country’s dairy heartland, added that a strong currency would be a factor in assessing the central bank’s monetary tightening path.

The New Zealand dollar pulled back from a 2 1/2-year high of $0.8779 hit in offshore trade, and fell across the board, paring back recent gains against the Australian dollar, the euro and other currencies.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.