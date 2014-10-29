FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria naira firms 0.18 pct as oil companies sell dollars
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria naira firms 0.18 pct as oil companies sell dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Nigerian currency firmed 0.18 percent to 165.40 naira against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, after two multinational oil companies sold the greenback on the interbank market, dealers said.

Dealers said the local unit of ExxonMobil sold $50 million, while French oil firm Total sold $88 million, to boost dollar liquidity on the interbank market.

The naira has been under pressure over the past five weeks, unnerved by falling global oil prices, which caused offshore investors to cut back their positions in the debt and stock markets. Nigeria is northeast of Africa’s biggest oil producer.

Dealers expect the naira to stabilise within the current level as more energy companies sell dollars as part of their month-end sale.

The currency closed at 165.70 naira on Tuesday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
