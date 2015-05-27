FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ dollar edges up after Fonterra milk payout announcement
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 8:49 PM / 2 years ago

NZ dollar edges up after Fonterra milk payout announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar rose on Thursday after dairy co-operative Fonterra forecast a slight improvement in global milk prices in the coming year.

The kiwi rose to around $0.7260 after the world’s biggest dairy exporter announced an initial farmgate payout forecast of NZ$5.25 ($3.81) per kilogram milk solids, compared with this year’s NZ$4.50.

The kiwi recovered from an initial dip to around $0.7220 after the announcement.

$1 = 1.3789 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.