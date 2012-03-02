Five top FX trades to play an oil price surge

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices have surged in recent weeks as the West’s standoff with Iran over its nuclear programme threatens to disrupt global crude supplies.

Brent crude rose 10.5 percent in February and spiked above $128 a barrel on Thursday, and could extend gains if tensions in the Middle East deepen. Below are five ideas on how to play an oil price rise through G10 currencies:

BUY CANADIAN DOLLAR FOR JAPANESE YEN

Canada is the world’s third-largest holder of proven oil reserves, according to the Energy Information Administration, while Japan is the world’s third-biggest importer. Japanese dependence on fuel imports soared after most of the country’s power-generating nuclear reactors were idled after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The yen has dived in recent weeks on Bank of Japan monetary easing and concerns about the country’s trade deficit - that will be exacerbated by rising crude imports.

Lauren Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale, recommended selling the yen against higher-yielders and currencies that tended to benefit from a high oil price, such as the Canadian dollar.

Rosborough said 83 yen was the next target after the Canadian dollar broke through its 200-day moving average above 78 yen in mid-February.

BUY NORWEGIAN CROWN FOR YEN

Graham Davidson, director of FX trading at National Australia Bank, is positioned long Norwegian crown against the yen and said he was looking to buy more on dips.

Norway is the world’s fifth-largest crude exporter and the crown hit a nine-year high against the euro this week, boosted in part by higher oil prices and the European Central Bank’s massive injection of cheap funds into the banking system.

Some market players said while the crown’s gains versus the euro appeared overstretched, it still offered good value against the yen, trading well below its 2007 pre-financial crisis peak above 21 yen.

“There are plenty of consumers looking to source oil from Norway rather than the Middle East. Japan will suffer from the high oil price so that trade’s quite compelling,” Davidson said.

BUY CANADIAN DOLLAR FOR EURO OR SWEDISH CROWN

Concerns about Iranian crude exports being cut off are not yet severe enough to be deemed a “supply shock”. But if Brent tops $130, worries about the impact on the global economy would intensify.

This could prompt a flight to safe-haven currencies, traditionally a role played by the low-yielding Japanese currency and the U.S. dollar, and would undermine short yen trades. Investors tend to seek currencies linked to oil prices when other assets tied to growth, such as equities, are doing well. But when expensive crude becomes a threat to global growth all commodity currencies tend to sell off.

One way to trade this scenario is to buy an oil currency against a non-commodity one with similar exposure to global growth so the effects of risk aversion are cancelled out.

“Like buying Canada and selling a basket of currencies that do not export commodities but trade as if they are very exposed to risk sentiment, like the Swedish crown or the euro,” said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets .

SELL AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FOR CANADIAN DOLLAR

Although Australia is a major exporter of commodities and the Australian dollar has rallied in line with other high-yielding currencies this year, the country imports oil. If higher crude crimped investor willingness to take on risk, the Aussie could drop.

“I would be a little cautious about buying the Aussie as it’s not a specific oil currency. It’s vulnerable to a slowdown in China and China is vulnerable to the oil price,” said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

Mellor said the Canadian dollar was lagging the pick-up in risk appetite and looked undervalued against the Australian currency, which was trading around C$1.0630.

SELL EURO FOR U.S. DOLLAR

Brent crude hit a record high euro price last week and analysts warned rising oil prices would cut into flagging growth. The region is on the brink of a recession as severe austerity measures bite, so pricey oil could drive more investors out of the euro and into the safety of the U.S. dollar .

BNY Mellon’s Mellor said the United States was in a better position to withstand a supply shock than Europe, given the big increase in shale gas production in recent years that has reduced its dependence on oil imports.