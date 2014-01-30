Emerging FX sell-off may go on, unlikely to hit majors hard

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A sell-off in emerging-market currencies has further to run but probably will not lead to sharp moves higher in the most liquid major currencies, trends in the currency options market show.

Near-term implied volatility - a gauge of how sharp price swings will be - has spiked in battered emerging-market currencies like the Turkish lira and the South African rand. But similar measures for the euro, dollar and yen are anchored near multi-year lows.

“This is because the repatriation from emerging markets that is happening is not just going to one major, liquid currency,” said Adam Myers, the European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole. “It is going to the yen, the dollar as well as the euro.”

While the yen, the Swiss franc and the dollar are the most sought-after currencies during times of financial market stress, analysts said investors are also seeking euro zone assets this time around. That is underpinning the euro against the dollar and other major currencies.

The divergence between developing- and developed-market currencies in expectations of how far prices will move contrasts with what happened in mid-2013. Volatility rose then for both, after the U.S. Federal Reserve first signalled it was ready to scale back its bond buying.

Implied volatility, or vol, derived from options prices, climbs when a currency drops as investors rush to hedge against more weakness. Lower vols indicate a currency is likely to trade without major rises or falls.

Analysts said the divergence between emerging- and developed-market vols reflect a sense of calm amongst investors in the most liquid currencies.

“The diverging trends between the vols in the emerging- market space and those in the euro, the dollar and the yen indicate that there is very little chance of a spillover,” said Peter Kinsella, an options strategist at Commerzbank.

“We expect volatility in emerging markets to continue rising, and with liquidity thin, the spot will come under more pressure. On the other hand, there is very little chance that we will see that kind of weakness in the dollar, the euro and the yen. They would benefit from safe-haven inflows.”

One-month implied volatility on the dollar/Turkish lira pair jumped to 20.45 percent on Wednesday, its highest in nearly five years. The implied vol on the dollar/South African rand exchange rate hit 18.40 percent on Thursday, its highest since last June.

Implied vols for both currency pairs were less than 10 percent a month ago. They flared up in the past week as the currencies came under intense selling pressure.

The lira was approaching record lows set earlier this year and has erased gains made after the central bank surprised the market with a whopping 425 basis point rate hike. The rand slid to a five-year low against the dollar. The Russian rouble also hit a record low against the euro.

THE OTHER SIDE

Pressure on emerging economies intensified after the Fed further reduced its monetary stimulus on Wednesday and a measure of Chinese manufacturing fell to a six-month low on Thursday. Their currencies have also been weakened by political and economic problems specific to each country.

As a result, both speculators and investors are ramping up bets against emerging currencies. Risk reversals, a gauge of relative demand for options betting on a currency rising or falling , show a growing bias for dollar strength against the lira and the rand.

Traders said options also showed the euro and the yen were expected to rise against the emerging-market currencies.

“The euro is proving somewhat of a safe-haven currency backed by its current account surplus worth 24 billion euros,” said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

The euro’s resilience partly explains why implied volatilities in the euro/dollar pair are holding near six-year lows.

The one-month euro/dollar implied volatility was trading 6.50 percent, not far from the six-year lows of just below 6 percent. The one-month dollar/yen implied volatility was trading at 9.3 percent, close to levels seen a year ago. (Editing by Larry King)