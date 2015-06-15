FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro implied volatility jumps on Greek woes
June 15, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Euro implied volatility jumps on Greek woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The cost of hedging against sharp swings in the euro rose on Monday, with traders citing increased worries about whether Greece could honour its debt repayments and remain in the euro zone.

Reuters data showed that one-month euro/dollar implied volatility, a gauge of how sharp swings in the currency are likely to be, rose to a 3-1/2 year high of 14.305 percent.

The three-month implied volatility hit a high of 12.25 percent.

One-month euro/dollar risk reversals, which measure demand for options on a currency rising or falling - were showing an increasing bias for euro weakness against the dollar. In the spot market, the euro was down 0.4 percent against at $1.1222. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

