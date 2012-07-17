FX options show market sees slow grind lower for euro

* Euro near two-year lows vs dollar, but no panic in options

* One-month implied vols ease, subdued demand for euro puts

* Option structures likely to provide some support to euro

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - The euro’s recent slide has not sparked a sharp rise in demand for protection in the derivatives market against further depreciation, signalling traders expect the currency will only gradually fall from here.

The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar last week and has lost more this month than it did in the first six months of 2012.

But one-month euro/dollar implied volatility, a measure of expected price swings and a gauge of option pricing, is within a whisker of its lowest since mid-May with some analysts seeing no change in this trend on the horizon.

Losses in the euro have accelerated since the European Central Bank cut interest rates on July 5 to support a flagging zone economy beset by a debt crisis and government austerity.

In particular, the ECB’s decision to cut its deposit rate to zero sent the euro reeling against most major currencies. The cut means banks will earn nothing for parking excess funds with the ECB and will encourage many to sell the euro and buy higher-yielding riskier currencies to earn returns.

As a result, the euro is likely to become a “funding currency” f or investors, leaving it vulnerable in times both of improving and deteriorating market sentiment. Some expect it to drop past its June 2010 low of $1.1876 and hit $1.1500 in three months, down from around $1.2300 on Tuesday.

Widespread expectations the euro will weaken should normally be mirrored in the options market, with volatility tending to move in step with spot foreign exchange prices.

Implied volatilities usually fall when asset prices are fairly stable and rise when uncertainty spikes and the asset loses ground. But this has not happened, especially at shorter maturities where volatilities have been low.

“From a bigger-picture perspective ... we don’t think the options market is reflecting the overall macro environment of the economic, financial, and political risks we see building in the euro zone - especially after this month’s ECB rate cut,” said Ned Rumpeltin, currency strategist at Standard Chartered.

“Longer-dated options reflect some of this risk premium, but there does not seem to be any great level of concern.”

For most of 2012, volatilities have been pinned down as large cash injections by major central banks increased investor confidence markets would find stability. They spiked in June when risks of a euro zone break up intensified but have since dropped back.

One-month euro/dollar implied volatility has dropped to around 9.6 percent, from above 13 percent last month when many in markets saw a high probability of Greece leaving the euro zone. It hit a post-financial crisis low around 8 percent in April.

Standard Chartered’s Rumpeltin said the low level of concern was reflected in risk-reversals, which measure the relative demand for put or call options in a currency.

They show a waning bias towards puts, bets on more euro losses. Traders said demand to buy puts has remained subdued.

One-month euro/dollar risk reversals in favour of euro puts , are trading at 0.8 vols, having hit their highest levels since the start of the year in late May.

NO PANIC YET

CitiFX currency strategist Valentin Marinov said the fact that risk reversals were easing despite the persistent concerns about the euro zone and euro trading near multi-year lows reflected a lack of “market panic”.

Another reason investors are not rushing to hedge against further euro weakness is because earlier this year some suffered losses on such options as the euro did not fall at the pace they had anticipated, analysts said.

“It is expensive to be bearish euro via options given a rapid depreciation is not being factored in by investors,” said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale, New York. “It is tough going long risk reversals.”

Option traders cited a number of option barriers from $1.2150 down to $1.20 that would be defended by investors who would buy the euro in the spot market as it neared the strike price, at which the option can be exercised, to ensure they made money. That would support the euro in the near term and make depreciation a slow process, traders said.

Strategists said the gradual depreciation of the euro and the lack of sharp swings in the currency market despite the risks of a euro zone break up or a weakening of the global economy was likely to keep implied volatility anchored.

“While FX vols may be basing, and there will certainly be spikes in response to events, it could be years before FX vols climb out of the valley,” said Ronald Leven, senior currency strategist at Morgan Stanley.