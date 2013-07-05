Dollar extends gains vs yen, euro after US payrolls data

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains on Friday, hitting roughly five-week highs versus the yen and around six-week peaks against the euro after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in June.

U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, the Labor Department said, while the unemployment rate held steady at 7.6 percent as more people entered the workforce. Economists had forecast new jobs of 165,000.

The dollar rose as high as 101.06 yen, the highest since May 31. It was last at 100.93, up 0.8 percent. The euro, meanwhile, fell to $1.2812 after the data, the lowest since May 20. It last traded at $1.2821, down 0.7 percent.