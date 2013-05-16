FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar drops sharply vs euro, yen after Philly Fed data
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 2:20 PM / in 4 years

Dollar drops sharply vs euro, yen after Philly Fed data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped sharply against the euro and Japanese yen on Thursday after data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted in May as new orders fell to their lowest in almost a year.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index dropped to minus 5.2 from 1.3 in April, contrary to economists’ expectations for a slight gain to 2.4.

Any reading below zero indicates contraction in the region’s manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

The euro last traded at $1.2916, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading up 0.1 percent at $1.2904 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 102.04 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading flat at 102.24 yen before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.